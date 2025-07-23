He spoke for a generation of alienated Seventies misfits, and no one would have expected him to survive the Eighties. Yet somehow Ozzy Osbourne got more famous and more deeply beloved every year
Recent Posts
- Why the World Never Fell Out of Love with the Prince of Darkness
- Pat Boone Says He’ll Always Cherish the ‘Warm Friendliness’ of His Old Neighbor Ozzy Osbourne
- The Tao of Ozzy Osbourne: 17 Profound Quotes From Metal’s Prince of Darkness
- George Kooymans, Guitarist for ‘Radar Love’ Rockers Golden Earring, Dead at 77
- Tyler, the Creator Gives the People What They Want But Can’t Figure Out What He Needs