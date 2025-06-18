Why There Would Be No House Music Without Chicago

Is a dancefloor even worthy minus house music? The past half-century has seen legions of hits—from Inner City to Stardust—and nothing keeps people shaking like that inescapable four-on-the-floor blitz. After going worldwide, house has blissfully resettled on North American shores. Drake’s “Massive,” produced by house DJ Gordo, commanded the dance circuit, and Beyoncé’s Renaissance caused […]