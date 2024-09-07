LISTEN LIVE

Will Jennings, Oscar-Winning ‘My Heart Will Go On’ Lyricist, Dead at 80

by | Sep 7, 2024 | Uncategorized

A two-time Record and Song of the Year Grammy winner, Jennings also co-wrote Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven,” Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” and An Officer and a Gentleman‘s “Up Where We Belong”