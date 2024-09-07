A two-time Record and Song of the Year Grammy winner, Jennings also co-wrote Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven,” Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” and An Officer and a Gentleman‘s “Up Where We Belong”
Recent Posts
- Will Jennings, Oscar-Winning ‘My Heart Will Go On’ Lyricist, Dead at 80
- Did Barack Obama Inspire Bob Dylan to Bring Back Eighties Deep Cut ‘Silvio’ After 20 Years?
- Chris Housman’s Queer Country Music Journey
- Linkin Park’s Emily Armstrong Responds to Danny Masterson Support Claims: ‘I Misjudged Him’
- Usher Brings Taraji P. Henson, Victoria Monet to Strip Club at Brooklyn Show