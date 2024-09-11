“Queen I is the debut album we always dreamed of bringing to you,” Brian May said of upcoming lavish box set with a new mix, a new track list, and other curiosities this fall
Recent Posts
- The Democrats Are Winning the Record Store Battle
- LL Cool J and Eminem Drive Through Hip-Hop History in ‘Murdergram Deux’ Video
- Danity Kane’s Dawn Richard Sues Sean Combs for Sexual Abuse
- Will Queen’s ‘Rebuild’ of Debut LP Make It as Good as the Rest of Their Albums?
- Frankie Beverly, Soul Legend With Maze Who Delivered Indelible Hit ‘Before I Let Go,’ Dead at 77