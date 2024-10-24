Romanian authorities launched a criminal investigation into the rapper in July after the 37-year-old smoked a joint onstage at the Beach, Please! festival in Costinesti
Recent Posts
- Matty Healy Says Writing Next 1975 Album About Taylor Swift Would Be ‘Obvious’ — So He Won’t
- Shawn Mendes Announces One-Night-Only Concert Film Ahead of New Album
- LCD Soundsystem Plan First Album in Seven Years
- Joe Walsh on Raising Millions for Veterans and Playing the Sphere
- Wiz Khalifa Indicted on Drug Charges in Romania After Smoking on Stage