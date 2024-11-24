The rapper/doctor/activist talks about his new LP ‘Toda Época Tiene Su Encanto’ — and why he’ll never give up on Puerto Rico
Recent Posts
- Eddie Vedder Dedicates ‘No Surrender’ Performance to Bruce Springsteen
- ‘You Don’t Need to Be a Politician to Make Change’: PJ Sin Suela Refuses to Lose Hope
- Adele Concludes Vegas Residency: ‘I Don’t Know When I Next Want to Perform’
- Boldy James and Benny the Butcher Play With Art and Reality on ‘Rabies’
- Inside the Highs and Lows of Sapphic Pop’s Banner Year