Zayn Sets Return to Stage With His First Ever Solo Tour ‘Stairway to the Sky’

After posting teasers on social media over the past few days, the musician made a brief surprise appearance on The Tonight Show to announce the upcoming run of shows
Recent Posts
- TINI Hit Rock Bottom. Here’s How She Found Her Way Back to the Top
- How PJ Harvey Brings Her Characters to Life on Tour
- Smashing Pumpkins Bring ‘Sighommi’ to the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Outdoor Stage
- Jane’s Addiction Pick the Perfect Moment to Drop New Single ‘True Love’
- Sean Combs Appeals Bail, Promising Drug Testing and No Female Visitors If Released