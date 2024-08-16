From Céline Dion to the Smith’s Johnny Marr, these musicians have demanded that the former president stop playing their songs at events
Recent Posts
- Hear RZA’s Cinematic Orchestral Composition, ‘A Ballet Through Mud’
- Fivio Foreign and Kodak Black Should Take This Awful Trump Endorsement Off Streaming
- Post Malone’s Summer Vacation in Nashville Turned Out Pretty Darn Good
- All the Artists Who Don’t Want Donald Trump Using Their Music
- Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Lisa, Rosalia, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week