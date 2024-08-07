The record will appear on Asake’s forthcoming studio album Lungu Boy, out Friday
Recent Posts
- Kesha Plans to Re-Record ‘Tik Tok’ With ‘F-ck P Diddy’ Lyric Change
- Bon Iver Perform ‘Battle Cry for Freedom’ at Kamala Harris Rally
- No, Taylor Swift Did Not Endorse Kamala Harris by Photoshopping Her Silhouette Into a Concert Photo
- Taylor Swift Will Still Perform in Austria After Police Arrest Two Men Plotting Terror Attacks
- Drake Flexes Ping-Pong Skills and Six Other Takeaways From His ‘100 Gig’ Data Dump