The Proclaimers single, which was originally released in 1988, filled out the band’s set list alongside “All My Love,” “Viva La Vida,” “Paradise,” and more
Recent Posts
- Rilo Kiley Reveal Reunion Tour Dates: ‘Like Going Back to the Purest Version of Yourself’
- Big Thief Drop Previously Unreleased Songs For L.A. Fire Relief
- Coldplay Perform ‘Sunshine on Leith’ With Laura Mvula for BBC’s Radio 2 Piano Room
- It’s Legacy-Assessment Time For The Weeknd on ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’
- Waxahatchee Drops Single ‘Mud,’ Joins Outlaw Fest Lineup