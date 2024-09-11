Rapper has also teased that the upcoming project will feature Travis Scott and Pharrell
Recent Posts
- Jon Bon Jovi Helps Save Woman on Bridge, Say Authorities
- 2024 VMAs Red Carpet: Chappell Roan Stuns in ‘Legend of Zelda’ See-Through Dress; Summer Walker Struts Carpet in Cheetah Print Minidress
- Future Announces ‘Mixtape Pluto’ Release Date, Shares ‘Too Fast’ Trailer
- From Lady Gaga to Mitski, Here Are All the Artists Supporting Chappell Roan
- Justin Timberlake Expected to Change DWI Plea to Guilty