The pop star revisited her Grammy-winning album Short ‘n Sweet, adding five tracks to the LP including a collab with the country music queen
Recent Posts
- Addison Rae Chooses ‘High Fashion’ Over Cheap Love on New Single
- Is Offset Taking Shots at Cardi B on New Single ‘Ten’?
- Hear Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton Duet on ‘Please Please Please’
- FloyyMenor Escapes a Hit Man With Gaby Music in ‘Tú Me Calientas’ Video
- Lily Allen Says She Went to a ‘Treatment Center’ After Experiencing ‘Emotional Turmoil’