The rising Puerto Rican star talks about finding inspiration for his first full-length project
Recent Posts
- Rachel Chinouriri, Cat Burns Call Out Harmful Double Standards on New Song ‘Even’
- How Old-School Reggaeton and Rihanna Inspired Omar Courtz’s Debut Album ‘Primera Musa’
- The Weather Station Search for Connection Amidst the Confusion on ‘Neon Signs’
- Hear Eric Church’s Previously Unreleased Song About Kris Kristofferson
- Sabrina Carpenter to Critics Shaming Her Sexual Embrace: ‘Don’t Come to the Show’