Here’s what we learned about the long road to Purple Rain, from how “Thriller” prodded Prince to make a movie to the secret influence of the Who’s Quadrophenia, and much more
Recent Posts
- PnB Rock Murder Trial: Mom Weeps in Court, Calls Defendant’s Testimony ‘Ridiculous’
- Anitta Was ‘Emotional’ After Gymnast Rebeca Andrade Won Olympic Gold With Her Song
- Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Vultures 2’: It’s Time to Unsubscribe From the Kanye Disaster
- SZA Will Take a Break From Performing to ‘Get My Life Together’
- Chlöe Reveals ‘Trouble in Paradise’ Release Date: ‘A Storm Is Coming’