Lady Gaga Details ‘LG7’: ‘Die With a Smile’ Is ‘Huge Part’ of New Album

The musician released “Disease” in October as the official lead single from the upcoming record, out in February, but her summer collaboration with Bruno Mars was the true start of the roll out
Recent Posts
- Watch Ben Stiller Wistfully Lip-Synch to SZA’s ‘Drive’
- Doechii, Issa Rae Go Full Circle in ‘Denial Is a River’ Performance
- Liam Payne Came ‘Close to Death’ Several Times Due to His Drug Usage, Claims Friend
- Lizzo Says She Was ‘Blindsided’ By Dancers’ Sexual Harassment Suit
- Questlove Directing ‘Saturday Night Live’ 50th Anniversary Music Documentary