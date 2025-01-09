Omar Harfouch and the Vatican’s Shared Vision to ‘Give Peace a Chance’ Through Music

Omar Harfouch and the Legacy of Musical Activism: A Modern Call to ‘Give Peace a Chance Music has always been a force for unity, a medium that transcends divisions and speaks to shared human experiences. From John Lennon’s Give Peace a Chance to Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ in the Wind, music has inspired movements, fostered dialogue, […]
