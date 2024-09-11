Pharrell Tries to Reason With PETA Protestor Who Crashed His TIFF Premiere

PETA pushed back on the use of fur and wildlife skins at Louis Vuitton, for which Pharrell serves as men’s creative director, in a loud display during the premiere of his Lego biopic Piece by Piece
