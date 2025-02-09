The new tracks dropped as she prepared to take the stage with Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl LIX
Recent Posts
- SZA Extends ‘SOS’ Deluxe Album ‘Lana’ With More Songs Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime
- Jon Batiste Brought a Modern Spin to the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2025
- See Trombone Shorty, Lauren Daigle Perform a Rousing Rendition of ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl 2025
- Lady Gaga Makes Surprise Super Bowl Appearance for NOLA Tribute
- Taylor Swift Arrives at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans to Cheer on Travis Kelce