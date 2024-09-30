The surreal song-and-dance number, featuring Redd Fox and fleet-footed Stormtroopers, appeared on The Donny & Marie Show in 1976
- That Time Kris Kristofferson Played a Singing Han Solo in a Campy ‘Star Wars’ Spoof
