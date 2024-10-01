LISTEN LIVE

The Grammys’ Record of the Year Nominees Are Likely to Include Some Irresistible Bops

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather,” and Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” all could be Record contenders