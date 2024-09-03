On his upcoming album Welcome to the Plains, the Red Dirt country songwriter navigates his own mental health struggles, along with those of his fans
Recent Posts
- Rosalía Is Already Working on a New Album: ‘I’ve Changed a Lot’
- Donald Trump Has to Stop Playing ‘Hold On, I’m Coming’ at Rallies, Judge Rules
- Wyatt Flores Can’t Be Your Savior. He’s Barely Saving Himself
- Sabrina Carpenter Secures Pop Superstardom as ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Goes Number One
- Sleater-Kinney Preview ‘Little Rope Deluxe’ With New Single ‘Here Today’